India's September industrial output growth slips to 4.5%

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) India's industrial output growth slipped to 4.5 per cent in September from a rise of 4.66 per cent in August, official data showed on Monday.

However, the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed that the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in September 2017 had grown at a slower rate of 4.1 per cent.

"The cumulative growth for the period April-September 2018 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 5.1 per cent," the 'Quick Estimates' of IIP released by the ministry said.

On the YoY (year-on-year) basis, the output of manufacturing sector expanded by 4.6 per cent, while mining production inched-up by 0.2 per cent and the sub-index of electricity generation increased by 8.2 per cent.

Among the six use-based classification groups, the output of primary goods which has the highest weightage of 34.04 grew by 2.6 per cent. The output of intermediate goods, which has the second highest weightage, inched up by 1.4 per cent.

Similarly, consumer non-durables output rose during the month by 6.1 per cent and that of consumer durables by 5.2 per cent.

In addition, infrastructure or construction goods output increased by 9.5 per cent and capital goods by 5.8 per cent.

--IANS

rv/vm