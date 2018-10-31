India's September core industrial output eases to 4.3%

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The output of India's eight major industries slowed in September to 4.3 per cent, official data showed on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Index of Eight Core Industries (ECI) had risen by 4.7 per cent in August and 4.7 per cent in September 2017.

"The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP)," the ministry said in a statement.

"The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 127.2 in September, 2018, which was 4.3 per cent higher as compared to the index of September, 2017. Its cumulative growth during April to September, 2018-19 was 5.5 per cent."

