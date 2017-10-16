India's Selena clinches triple gold at Egypt Junior and Cadet TT

Chennai [India], Oct. 16 (ANI): India's young paddler Selena Selvakumar completed a golden sweep in the Egypt Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Open, adding the junior girls' singles and doubles titles at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt late on Sunday evening.

The 17-year-old Chennai lass had claimed the Girls' Team gold earlier on Friday to make it three out of three; even more fantastically as she remained unbeaten all through this elite 2017 ITTF World Junior Circuit event.

Top-seeded Selena had to fight her way to the singles' gold though, with her last two matches against the Alhodaby sisters going all the way to the deciders.

She first overcame eighth-seeded Mariam Alhodaby 4-3 (11-9, 11- 8, 10-12, 8-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-5) in the semifinal; in the final, she beat second seeded Marwa Alhodaby 4-3 (11-5, 12-10, 8-11, 6-11, 11-3, 6-11, 11-4).

Selena paired up with Nigeria's Esther Oribamise in the doubles and proved to be equally effective. They beat the Egypt-Greek duo of Farida Badawy and Malamatenia Papadimitriou 3-2 (11-8, 12-10, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9) in the final to clinch the gold.

In the semifinals, they were totally ruthless, trouncing Egypt's Sarah Abousetta and Tunisia's Abir Haj Sarah 3-2 (11-7, 4-11, 13-11, 9-11, 12-10). (ANI)