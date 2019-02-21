India's security from terrorism and Naxalism are explicit only by PM Modi: CM Adityanath

While addressing the party workers at Khordha district, Odisha Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the issue of Pulwama terror attack said, "I pay homage to the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the dreadful terror attack. We have to bond by a resolution that India's security from terrorism and Naxalism are explicit only by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi." Later he added that, "Our Army has clearly stated that in Kashmir those who point guns on army or the civilians they will be killed." Chief Minister was reffering to the statement of Lt. Gen. KJS Dhillon, corps commander of the Chinar Corps (Kashmir) where he clearly said that, "I would request the mothers of Kashmir to please request their sons who have joined terrorism to surrender and get back to the mainstream. Anyone who has picked up guns will be killed and eliminated, unless he surrenders."