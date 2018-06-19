India's Sandesh finishes 4th at Thailand Superbike Championship

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) India's Sandesh Prasannakumar finished fourth at the Thailand Superbike Championship here.

The Indian racer missed a podium finish by 0.97 seconds.

Sandesh, who had a horrible accident last year that broke his collar bone, has returned to the track after a lengthy period.

"I have always believed, when the underlying passion combines with hard work and rigorous training, no goal is too difficult to achieve," Sandesh said.

"In the Thailand Superbike Championship my aim was to put the Indian flag on the top. I will give my best to make my country proud. Representing India across the world has been an honour for me. I respect the fact that people have expectations from me and it's my responsibility to never let them feel down," he added.

Sandesh became the first Indian racer to take part in the Thailand Championship, which is known to be the toughest in Asia.

Before meeting with the accident that distanced him from bike racing, Sandesh won JK Tyre superbike cup race in 2016.

Besides this, he has finished podium 3rd at Malaysia Superbike Championship 2015 and has also been the runner-up up in the Yamaha One Make Championship 2012.

