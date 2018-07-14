India's Sahil, Kangaraj fizz out at World U20 athletics

Tampere (Finland), July 14 (IANS) India's Sahil Silwal and Kangaraj Kamalraj finished out of the medal bracket in their respective events on the penultimate day of the IAAF World U20 Championships here on Saturday.

Sahil narrowly missed out on a medal in the men's javlin event, finishing fourth with an effort of 72.83m. Kangaraj took the fifth spot in the men's triple jump with 15.82m.

Sahil's best attempt in the final was inferior to his throw of 73.22m during the qualification round on Friday.

The Indian started with a throw of 71.01m and managed 69.71m with his second. He fouled his next three attempts before producing his best effort of 72.83m with his sixth and final throw.

Nash Lowis of Australia produced a personal best of 75.31m to win the gold. Tzuriel Pedigo of the US also came up with a personal best to take silver with 73.76m while yet another personal best handed Germany's Maurice Voigt (73.44m) the bronze.

Kangaraj meanwhile, had trouble finding his rhythm as he fouled four of his sixth attempts. He started with a jump of 15.56m before fouling his second attempt.

His third jump saw him achieve his best mark of the day at 15.82m. But that turned out be his last legal jump as he fouled his remaining three attempts.

Jordan Diaz of Cuba finished at the top of the standings with an attempt of 17.15m. Martin Lamou took silver with 16.44m while his compatriot Jonathan Seremes jumped 16.18m for the bronze.

