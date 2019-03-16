India's Rishabh Jain bags gold in 1000m roller skating at Special Olympics

India's Rishabh Jain on Saturday bagged gold in 1000m roller skating at the Special Olympics World Games 2019. Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 is considered as the largest sports and humanitarian event in the world. This is India's 9th participation at the Special Olympics World Summer Games. Rishabh's coach Prabhat said although he didn't imagine the platform the former has received but he knew that Rishabh had the talent.