India's Rajalakshmi bags 'Miss Popularity' award at Miss Wheelchair World 2017

India's entry for Miss Wheelchair World 2017 Rajalakshmi won the 'Miss Popularity' award at the Miss Wheelchair World 2017 pageant in Poland's Warsaw. Rajalakshmi, who hails from Bengaluru, said she has learnt many things during the pageant workshop after working with other participants. She added that she was confident that she will win something in the event. The Miss Popularity Award winner thanked Indian Embassy in Poland for attending the programme. Around 24 contestants took part in the pageant. The event was organised by 'The Only One Foundation', which was founded by two disabled women.