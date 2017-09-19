India's Purnima Hembram bags pentathlon gold at Asian indoor meet

Ashgabat [Turkmenistan], Sept 19 (ANI): Purnima Hembram gave India a golden start in athletics as she finished at the top spot in the pentathlon event of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan here last evening.

The 24-year-old, who is the Asian championship bronze medalist in 2015 and 2017 and Asian Junior Champion in 2012, finished with 4,062 points to clinch the gold medal.

Thailand's Wrtaf Wassana Winatho was the runner-up with 3,915 points, followed by fellow countrywoman Sunisa Khotseemueang with 3,903.

India also bagged two silvers on the first day of the athletics competition of the Games, thanks to Sanjivani Jadhav who finished second with the timing of 9:26.34 in women's 3000m race and Tejinder Singh Toor in men's shot put event with the throw of 19.26m.

India also bagged a bronze medal in the women's long jump event with Neena Varakil finishing third with a jump of 6.04m.(ANI)