By doing a China in Ladakh, India has preempted Beijing's attempt at establishing fait accompli along LAC

There is something extremely curious about the latest " and by all accounts, serious " escalation in tensions over the ongoing standoff between India and China along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Certain incidents reportedly took place on and since the intervening night of 29 and 30 August to shatter the uneasy calm that followed the deadly 15 June clash at Galwan, bringing both sides again precariously close to a military conflict. The situation remains edgy and volatile.

From what we know so far, notwithstanding the ongoing military-diplomatic engagement and the consensus arrived at of gradual de-escalation and disengagement, the Chinese side under the cover of night on Saturday tried to execute another land grab to again shift the status quo. The site of the PLA's operation this time was some heights on the southern bank of Pangong Tso. According to national security analyst Nitin Gokhale, Chinese troops were targeting the Chushul/Spanggur gap, south of Pangong Tso.

Chinese attempts at changing existing arrangements (status quo) around the Chushul/Spanggur gap, south of Pangong Tso thwarted by alert Indian troops. For the first time India has pro-actively preempted Chinese move. Currently no face off but situation dangerously tense " Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) August 31, 2020

According to a report in The Print, the Chinese were trying to dominate some heights that would have given them operational advantage. Worth noting that unlike the northern bank that remains contentious and hotly contested, there has been no dispute in the past over the southern bank of Pangong Tso over which India exercises strong sovereign control. The latest incident, therefore, is China's attempt to open yet another front against India and change facts on the ground in a new, previously uncontested sector.

China's land-grab tactics in violation of all mutual agreements and understandings is consistent with its deceptive policy of keeping up the pretence of talks and committing to dialogue mechanism only to buy time for its troops to launch more stealth operations and push the LAC further into India's territory. This time, however, the PLA's designs seem to have been foiled.

On Monday, a press statement released by the Indian army said China has escalated the border standoff with fresh provocations, forcing India to take appropriate countermeasures.

"On the Night of 29/30 August 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo. Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground," read the statement.

It underlined that "Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity". We were informed that a brigade commander-level flag meeting to resolve the latest issue is under way at Chushul.

At this stage, the narrative seemed pretty straightforward. Alert Indian troops had noticed some activities on southern bank of Pangong Tso on Saturday night and took preemptive steps to strengthen its position and foil China's latest misadventure. On Monday afternoon, Beijing denied that PLA had crossed the LAC and claimed that Chinese troops "always strictly abide by the LAC. They never cross the line."

As ridiculous as the claim may sound, it indicates Beijing's devious strategy. If the 'line' itself can be shifted at will, there is no need to cross the line. The army statement refrained from releasing more details and the speculation remained restricted to the events of 29 August.

What make matters curious are the next set of leaks by the Indian establishment and China's reaction. Whereas an early briefing by China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian did not release any details of the latest clash and merely claimed that Chinese troops "did not cross the LAC" to refute India's charge, by Monday evening, China came up with its own set of accusations. Chinese media quoted Zhang Shuili, spokesperson of PLA's Western Theatre Command, to claim that "Indian troops intruded in the China-controlled Galwan Valley on 31 August" and "broke the promises and consensus reached by two sides after rounds of dialogue."