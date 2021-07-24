India's Pranjal Srivastava Bags Gold Medal At International Mathematical Olympiad 2021
India's Pranjal Srivastava has won the gold medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2021 being held in Russia's Saint Petersburg.
IMO is a self-governing autonomous organisation which has been organising annual competitions since 1959. In this year’s two-day competition, the national teams of each participating countries were required to solve three mathematical problems each day, with each problem having a weightage of seven marks - within four-and-a-half hours each day. Pranjal solved five of six questions with a total score of 31.
This is the second gold medal secured by the Bangalore-based teenage STEM enthusiast in the competition. Earlier in 2019, he won a gold medal in the competition by solving five out of six questions with a total score of 35. In 2019, he was part of the six-member Indian team that brought home a gold medal after a gap of six years, reports EducationWorld.
In IMO 2018, he bagged a silver medal with a total score of 28.