India's per capita energy consumption amongst lowest: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made an address at the 'Modi Government's Oil Diplomacy and India's Energy Security' event in New Delhi on Thursday. It was also the inaugural address of 'Foundation for Public Awareness and Policy'. The Union Minister in his address said, "India has become the third largest energy consumer after US and China. Although, if we see our per capita consumption statistics, it not only lower than a developed country's consumption, but even lower than the fastest developing countries. As emerging economy India's energy consumption is amongst the lowest in per capita." He further stressed that, "If bio-mass is considered, a pollutant, then almost 5 lakh women lose their lives each year due to domestic pollution. That is the challenge of energy consumption," he added.