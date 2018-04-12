India's oil and gas demands will increase threefold by 2040: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday attended the concluding session of the International Energy Forum along with Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. In his speech, Pradhan said India's oil and gas demands will increase threefold from 229 million metric ton currently to 607 million metric ton by 2040. The three-day forum saw the participation of 92 countries, discussing on the future of global energy.