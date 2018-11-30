India's October core industrial output rises to 4.8%

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) The output growth of India's eight major industries accelerated in October 2018 to 4.8 per cent from 4.3 per cent in September, official data showed on Friday.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the expansion rate of Index of Eight Core Industries (ECI) was lower than the 5 per cent growth reported for October 2017.

The ECI index comprises 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

"The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 134.8 in October, 2018, which was 4.8 per cent higher as compared to the index of October, 2017," the ministry said in a statement.

"Its cumulative growth during April to October, 2018-19 was 5.4 per cent."

--IANS

rv/prs