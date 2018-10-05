'India's Next Top Model 4' mentors on lookout for 'more than a face'

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Malaika Arora, Anusha Dandekar, Milind Soman, Dabboo Ratnani and Neeraj Gaba, who will mentor the new crop of fashionistas for "Indias Next Top Model Season 4", are looking forward to follow the show's new transformative and progressive theme of "More than a Face".

The show celebrates the concoction of power and beauty, with women from diverse backgrounds testing their boundaries by facing challenges required to ace the fashion industry -- be it a ramp walk through a skate park or on a revolving ramp disc.

Malaika, who will host and judge the show, said in a statement: "This is my second outing with 'India's Next Top Model' and I am more than excited to be a part of the show.

"I was fascinated by the diversity in models last season and I am sure, this time won't be any different. I am looking forward to the interesting tasks the show will come up with and how the ladies put forth style with substance to emerge as a winner."

Former supermodel Milind said: "More than just being a battle of the beautiful, this show stands out for its purpose and the stories of grit and determination it aspires to tell through its contestants.

"I am sure this season would surprise us with bolder tasks and it would be heartening to encourage these amazing ladies to exhibit their dedication to be the best."

The show goes on air on MTV on Saturday, and its finale will be held in Singapore, said Anusha.

"India's Next Top Model Season 4" is the first of a line-up that MTV has planned as part of its content strategy. It will be followed by speed dating show "Elovator Pitch" and "Ace of Space", a reality show built on the Darwinian principal of survival of the fittest.

