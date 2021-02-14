India's national recovery rate among highest in the world: Health ministry

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) India has been recording a steady decline in the number of daily new deaths since October 1, 2020, while the national recovery rate is amongst the highest in the world, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

'Since 1st October 2020, the nation has seen an unabated decline in Case Fatality Rate. The Case Fatality Rate today stands below 1.5 (1.43%). India's Case Fatality Rate is one of the lowest in the world,' it said.

The recoveries have surged to 1,06,11,731 with 11,016 patients getting discharged in a span of 24 hours. 'India's COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.31 per cent is amongst the highest in the world. The difference between the recovered and active cases has grown to 1,04,74,164 as on date,' the ministry highlighted.

Till date, the cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 82 lakhs.

A total 82,63,858 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,72,852 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am on Sunday. These include 59,84,018 HCWs (1st dose), 23,628 HCWs (2nd dose) and 22,56,212 FLWs (1st dose).

The 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccination started on Saturday for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose.

As on Day-29 of the vaccination drive (February 13), a total of 2,96,211 beneficiaries received vaccination. Out of which, 2,72,583 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,071 sessions for 1st dose and 23,628 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

'The country is witnessing a progressive increase in the vaccination day by day,' the ministry said adding 68.55 per cent of total vaccinated beneficiaries are from 10 states.

It said 81.58 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,835 newly recovered cases. A total of 1,773 people recovered in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours followed by 482 in Tamil Nadu.

India's present active caseload of 1.37 lakh now consists of just 1.26 per cent of India's infections.

The ministry said 86.25 per cent of the new cases are from 6 states.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,471. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,611, while Tamil Nadu reported 477 new cases.

Six states account for 78.3 per cent of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (38). Kerala follows with 16 daily deaths. Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have 5 new deaths each. PTI PLB DV DV

