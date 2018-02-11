India's mission to Mars cheaper than Hollywood film: PM Modi at World Government Summit

While addressing World Government Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly boasted of the achievements of ISRO (Indian Space and Research Organisation) on Sunday. Comparing India's Mars orbiter mission with big budget Hollywood films, he said, "India's Mars orbiter mission has seen success greater than what they show in Hollywood (sci-fi) movies. If you take taxi, the cost won't be less than Rs. 10 per km, but for Indian Mission to Mars, the cost was Rs. 7 per km." He also said that India's next technology revolution will be linked to the power of the sun.