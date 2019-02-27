India's MiG 21, pilot missing in engagement with Pakistan: MEA

Government on Wednesday said that it has lost its MiG 21 and the jet fighter's pilot in engagement with Pakistan over the Line of Control, but not before shooting down latter's F-16 plane. "One Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by Indian Air Force. In this engagement we have lost one MiG 21. Pilot is missing in action. Pakistan claims he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," said Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson, MEA. Earlier in the day, India's Mi-17 transport chopper was crashed in JandK's Budgam.