India's May industrial output growth declines

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) India's industrial output in May grew at 3.2 per cent over the same month last year but declined as compared to rise of 4.9 per cent in April mainly on account of a decline in manufacturing, official data showed on Thursday.

The monthly Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

"The industry group 'Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products' has shown the highest positive growth of 27.0 per cent followed by 21.1 percent in 'Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers' and 13.2 percent in 'Manufacture of furniture'", the CSO said in a statement.

"On the other hand, the industry group 'Other manufacturing' has shown the highest negative growth of (-) 31.9 percent followed by (-) 15.6 percent in 'Manufacture of tobacco products' and (-) 12.8 percent in 'Manufacture of wearing apparel'", it added.

--IANS

bc/vm