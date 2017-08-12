India's Maheshwari Chauhan strikes bronze at Asian Shotgun C'ships

Astana [Kazakhstan], Aug 12 (ANI): Shooter Maheshwari Chauhan clinched a bronze medal in the women's skeet event of the Asian Shotgun Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan, last evening.

The 21-year-old shot 40 in the finals to hand India its first women's skeet individual medal at a top international competition in Astana.

On Friday, Maheshwari made it to the knockouts by topping the qualification round with a score of 6875.

Earlier, Maheshwari also led the Indian team to the silver medal along with compatriots Rashmmi Rathore and Saniya Sheikh.

The trio shot a total of 190, finishing five points behind Gold medalists China, who shot 195, and five points ahead of Kazakhstan.

India's tally now stands at six medals, comprising of two gold, a silver and three bronze. (ANI)