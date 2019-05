Much awaited ropeway at picturesque destination across Brahmaputra River is all set to open for public in next 180 days. It will be India's longest ropeway. The ropeway will minimize the time of travelling. According to Chairman of Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GDMA) Ashok Singhal, "It will take 7 minutes to reach from North Guwahati to Guwahati in ropeway".