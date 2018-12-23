India's longest railroad bridge ready after 21 years, to be inaugurated by PM Modi

India's longest railroad bridge 4.9km long-- Bogibeel Bridge is ready for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Foundation stone of Bogibeel Bridge was laid by then Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in 1997. It took 21 years to complete the bridge. Bogibeel Bridge will reduce train travel time between Tinsukia in Assam to Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun by 10 hours. PM Modi will inaugurate the bridge on December 25.