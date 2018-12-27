India's leather, leather-products, footwear exports go up

India's manufacturing-based export of leather, leather products, and footwear increased by 5.25 per cent in terms of the rupee during April-October period of the current fiscal as compared to the last corresponding period. India exported leather, leather products and footwear of Rs 217505.94 million in April-October period of 2017, which went up to Rs 228929.42 million during the current year's corresponding period, thus registering a growth of 5.25 per cent. As per the membership records of Council for Leather Exports (CLE), Uttar Pradesh contributed a share of 31.35 per cent in total exports of leather, leather products and footwear from the country while Maharashtra contributed 2.28 per cent during 2016-17. As per information received from CLE, the manufacturing based export of leather, leather products and footwear from India increased from USD 5.65 billion in 2016-17 to USD 5.74 billion in 2017-18, growing by 1.65 per cent.