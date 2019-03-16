India's Krishnaveni, Sonu Kumar bag gold in judo at Special Olympics

Krishnaveni and Sonu Kumar from India won gold medal in judo event in women and men categories respectively at Special Olympics World Summer Games 2019 in Abu Dhabi. Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 is considered as the largest sports and humanitarian event in the world. This is India's 9th participation at the Special Olympics World Summer Games. Krishnaveni's coach Archana said, "She was practicing daily and now she is a gold medalist."