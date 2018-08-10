India's June industrial output rises by 7%

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) India's industrial output accelerated in June with a rise of 7 per cent, official data showed on Friday.

As per the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in June was higher on sequential as well as on the year-on-year basis.

The index had rise by 3.20 per cent in May. However, it had recorded a marginal decline of (-) 0.3 per cent in the corresponding period of last year.

"The cumulative growth for the period April-June 2018 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 5.2 per cent," the ministry said in the Quick Estimates of IIP statement.

--IANS

rv/vm