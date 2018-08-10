India's June domestic air traffic up 18%: IATA

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) India's domestic air passenger traffic grew in double digits for the 46th consecutive month in June, a global airline association said on Friday.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), India's domestic air passenger volume measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) was the highest among major aviation markets like Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US.

As per the data, India's domestic RPK in the month under review rose by 17.6 per cent in June compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

On a sequential basis, the growth has gone up from May's rise of 16.6 per cent.

"The Indian domestic market continues to lead the way, with year-on-year growth of 17.6 per cent in June; its 46th consecutive month of double-digit growth, fast closing in on the four year milestone which would be a substantial achievement," IATA said in its global passenger traffic results for June 2018.

"China's growth performance this month wasn't far behind that of India, with domestic RPKs up 15.3 per cent on their level of a year ago."

India's domestic passenger traffic growth was followed by that of China at 15.3 per cent and Russian Federation at 6 per cent.

In terms of capacity, India's domestic available seat kilometres (ASK) -- which measures available passenger capacity -- climbed higher by 17 per cent in June, followed by that of China's 16.3 per cent growth and Brazil's 8 per cent.

