India's June domestic air passenger traffic up 18%

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) India's domestic air passenger traffic rose by 18.36 per cent in June, official data showed on Tuesday.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), 1.13 crore passengers were ferried by the domestic airlines during the month under review from 95.68 lakh reported during the corresponding month of 2017.

However, on a sequential basis, the traffic grew by around 5.04 per cent. It had risen to 1.19 crore in May 2018, while in April it had grown to 1.15 crore.

As per the data furnished by the DGCA, the passenger traffic during the January-June 2018 period grew by 22 per cent.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-June 2018 were 684.83 lakhs as against 561.55 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering a growth of 21.95 per cent," the DGCA said in its monthly domestic traffic report.

The data disclosed that low-cost carrier SpiceJet had the highest passenger load factor (PLF) -- a measure of capacity utilisation of the airline -- at 93.3 per cent during June.

"This is the 39th month in a row that we have flown the highest loads in the country. This has set a new benchmark in brand preference in the Indian aviation market and we are proud of it," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Sales and Revenue officer, SpiceJet.

SpiceJet was followed by GoAir with a PLF of 88.6 per cent, IndiGo at 88.3 per cent and Vistara at 84.8 per cent.

"The passenger load factor in the month of June 2018 has shown declining trend compared to previous month primarily due to the end of tourist season," the monthly statistical analysis statement said.

