India's June core industrial output growth accelerates to 6.7%

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) The pace of India's eight major industries accelerated sequentially in June with a rise of 6.7 per cent, official data showed on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Index of Eight Core Industries (ECI) had risen by 4.3 per cent in May and just 1 per cent in June 2017.

"The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stands at 129.8 in June, 2018, which was 6.7 per cent higher as compared to the index of June, 2017," the ministry said in a statement.

"Its cumulative growth during April to June, 2018-19 was 5.2 per cent."

