India's January domestic air traffic up 12%: IATA

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The growth of India's domestic air passenger traffic sequentially slowed in January but managed to rise in double-digits for the 53rd consecutive month, a global airline association said on Friday.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said India's domestic air passenger volume measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) was the second highest among the major aviation markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US.

As per the data, India's domestic RPK in January rose by 12.4 per cent compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. India's domestic passenger traffic growth was preceded by that of China at 14.1 per cent. At 10.4 per cent, Russia was placed in the third position.

"India and Russia posted double-digit growth despite being overtaken by China on this occasion. The annual rate of RPK growth for the domestic Indian market remained in double-digits at 12.4 per cent year-on-year with seasonally adjusted (SA) volumes trending up this month," IATA said in its monthly report.

In terms of capacity, India's domestic available seat kilometres (ASKs), which measures the available passenger capacity, stood higher by 16.1 per cent in January, followed by China's at 14.7 per cent and Russia at 10.5 per cent.

