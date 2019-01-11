India's industrial production growth rate plunges in November

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) The growth rate of India's factory production sharply declined in November at only 0.5 per cent from 8.4 per cent in October 2018, official data showed on Friday.

"The 'Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production' (IIP) with base 2011-12 for the month of November 2018 stands at 126.4, which is 0.5 per cent higher as compared to the level in the month of November 2017," the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said in a statement.

"The cumulative growth for the period April-November 2018 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 5.0 per cent."

