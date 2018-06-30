India's hockey legend hails 'Gold' trailer

Following the trailer release of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Gold, Hockey player Balbir Singh Sr. took to Facebook to pen a letter describing India's victory at the historical 1948 Olympic Hockey final. He wrote, "It was the first ever match in the Olympics between former Champions (our former rulers) England and (their Gulams (sic) just a year before!) India and that too, in their capital city of London!" Recounting the events of the day in his letter, the Hockey player wrote, "Significantly, independent India's Tricolour fluttered for the first time at any international event and our national anthem played for the first time in Olympics!" Akshay Kumar essays the role of Tapan Das, an assistant manager who in 1936 dreamt of forming a team that played for an independent India, and not under the British Raj. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film is set to release on 15 August, 2018 (Independence Day).