India's health system is collared with several challenges: Amitabh Kant

Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog at release of book 'Health System for a New India: Building Blocks' stated that India's health system is confronted with several challenges and this new book examines options available to India for improving its health system. Speaking at the release, Kant said, "India's health system is confronted with many challenges. There are inter and intra state differentials, rising burden of non communicable disease, little standardization and no interoperability." "In context of India, we've a unique opportunity to transform our health sector, which currently lags behind performance of other comparable economies. This book in many ways examines potential options available to India for improving its health system over next decade," he added.