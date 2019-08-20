India's growth and Latvia's natural strength complement each other: M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is on a three-nation visit to Baltic countries, while commending the relations between India and Latvia said, "India and Latvia relations have always been warm, cordial and based on shared values and commitment to democracy. My visit has given an opportunity to add further momentum to our special ties. As the world's largest democracy India has been impressed by the emergence of the Republic of Latvia as the fastest member of the Euro-zone." "We agreed that there are immense opportunities to enhance trade, investment and business ties in sectors such as pharmaceutical, textile and petro products... India's transformative growth and Latvia's natural strength complement with each other," he further said in a joint statement with President of Latvia, Egils Levits, at Riga Castle.