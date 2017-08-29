India's greatest sporting achievements in pictures

India is celebrating National Sports Day today in remembrance of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary falls on August 29.

Let’s look at the achievements of our sporting personalities who have made India proud. They have shaped our nation’s rich repertoire of sporting spectacles. Over the years, these sporting personalities have given their best to earn coveted medals at the Olympics or announce India’s authority in the international arena.

Bringing them back to the limelight that they forever deserve, here are few sporting achievements that will swell our chests with pride.

(Credit: Getty Images and AP)

