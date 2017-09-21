India's global reputation challenged by divisive forces in the country: Rahul Gandhi
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the divisive forces in India are danger to its reputation as a country of peace and harmony in the world. Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a gathering of NRIs in New York's Times Square, said various countries are facing violence but they are looking at India for the peaceful co-existence in the 21st century. He said that India's harmony and peace is being challenged, which is a threat to its people.