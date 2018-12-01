India's GDP rate disappoints, down from 8.2% in Q1 to 7.1% in Q2

India's latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth figures came as a disappointment after it came down from 8.2%, registered in the first quarter (April-June) of the year 2018, to 7.1% in the second quarter (July-September). The present GDP figures do not meet the market expectations even though the union government said that 7.1% represents a sizable jump from last year's Q2 growth rate estimates of 6.3%, indicating sustained acceleration in India's economic growth. "The growth rate estimates of GDP at Constant Prices for July-September 2018 stand at 7.1%. These estimates represent a sizable jump from last year's Q2 growth rate estimates of 6.3%, indicating sustained acceleration in India's economic growth," the Central Statistics Office (CSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on Friday. It added that the CSO estimates state that GDP at constant prices was Rs. 33.98 lakh crores for Q2, 2018-19, which is a marked increase from of Rs. 31.72 lakh crores and Rs. 29.79 lakh crores for the same period in 2017-18 and 2016-17, respectively.