India's GDP growth falls to 5.7%, Economist blames demonetisation

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) slipped to 5.7% between April to June in 2017, making it the slowest pace recorded in last 13 quarters. Sharing his view Economist K.K. Mittal said that from agriculture to industrial manufacturing every sector has come down and the one of the main reason of it could be demonetisation. He further said that destocking by companies following pre-Goods and Services Tax (GST) jitters and lesser investment by the private sector also resulted in slowdown of Indian Economy.