India's GDP estimated to grow at 7.2% in 2018-19

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) India's GDP (gross domestic product) is estimated to grow at 7.2 per cent in 2018-19 compared to 6.7 per cent attained during the previous fiscal, official data showed here on Monday.

"Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2018-19 is likely to attain a level of Rs 139.52 lakh crore, as against the 'Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2017-18' of Rs 130.11 lakh crore, released on 31st May 2018," the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said in "First Advance Estimates of National Income, 2018-19".

"The growth in GDP during 2018-19 is estimated at 7.2 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 6.7 per cent in 2017-18," it added.

