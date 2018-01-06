India's GDP didn't face such reduction after demonetisation, GST as 1991's economic reforms, says NITI Aayog VC

Giving example of 1991-92's economic reforms, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar stated that it's an achievement that even after huge reforms like GST and demonetisation, India's GDP didn't face such reduction as in the early 90's. Kumar said when Manmohan Singh brought reforms in 1991-92, the nation's GDP was reduced to 1.8 whereas after GST and demonetisation, India's current GDP is 6.5 percent. He added that in the near future, the GDP will rise to 7.5 or 8.0 percent.