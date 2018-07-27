India's Forex reserves inches-up by over $67 mn

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) India's foreign exchange (Forex) reserves inched-up by $67.7 million during the week ended July 20, official data showed on Friday.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement, the overall forex reserves inched-up to $405.14 billion from $405.08 billion reported for the week ended July 13.

India's forex reserves comprise of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs) and the RBI's position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Segment-wise, FCAs -- the largest component of the Forex reserves -- rose by $46.8 million to $380.04 billion during the week under review.

Besides the US dollar, FCAs consist of nearly 20-30 per cent of major global currencies.

As per the data, the value of the country's gold reserves increased by $24.9 million to $21.14 billion.

The SDRs' value inched down by $1.8 million to $1.48 billion, while the country's reserve position with the IMF slipped by $2.2 million to $2.47 billion.

