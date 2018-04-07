India's forex reserves hit life-time high

India's foreign exchange reserves hit a life-time high of 424.361 billion US dollars, the Reserve Bank of India confirmed on Saturday. The forex reseves rose by 1.828 billion dollars in the last week of March. Earlier, the reserves had touched a record high of 421.914 billion dollars on February 9. The reserves had been fluctuating since September 2017 when it had hit the record highs for the first time. The gold reserves, however, remained unchanged at 21.614 billion dollars.