India's forest cover is 25% of geographical area: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar released the India State of Forest Report on December 30. Presenting the report, Javadekar said, "In the present assessment, the total forest and tree cover of the country is 25% of the geographical area of the country." He also informed that there has been an increase in forest cover in Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh in last 2 years.