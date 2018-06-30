India's first all-woman racing team burn rubber on tracks ahead of national championship
India's first all-woman formula car racing team took fast laps around Kari Motor Speedway track in Coimbatore and showcased their racing skills. The talent hunt to select the women drivers was organised by professional racing team Ahura. Over 60 women from all over the country took part in the competition. Six racers were shortlisted to participate in the JK Tyre National Racing Championship to be held in Coimbatore next week.