India's first plogger praised by PM Modi initiates 'litter free India' campaign

The concept of plogging has made its way to India, and Hyderabad-based plogger Ripu Daman was praised by PM Modi during 'Mann Ki Baat' for his efforts. Plogging is a combination of jogging with picking up litter. Ripu Daman said, "It was wonderful for the PM to have reached out, supported and given his pledge of support to this mission." "With the PM pledging his support I am sure more and more Indians will be able to take this pledge of 'litter free India'," he added.