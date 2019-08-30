India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'

Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat' campaign, India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. The runners will collect garbage on their way while participating in this initiative to drive the goal behind the run of inculcating a habit of enhancing fitness and keeping the environment clean. The run will begin from Kochi on September 5 and will end at the India gate in New Delhi on November 2 with a symbolic plogger's run. The run will pass through 50 big cities across India, covering 1000 kilometres with pit-stops in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. The run will be supported by R|Elan, a fabric manufacturing company, in association with Ripu Daman. Plogging is a combination of jogging with picking up litter. R|Elan(tm), a next-gen fabrics company manufactures specially engineered fibres and yarns using the cutting-edge technological expertise, state-of-the-art research and development and the robust testing systems.