India's first nocturnal zoo marks more than 3 crore annually

Kankaria zoo, India's first two-floor zoo is designed to create Night environment in the day time and vice versa. It was built in December 2017 especially for nocturnal animals such as Hedgehog, jungle cat, striped hyena, common palm civet, porcupine etc, who are active in dark. Zoo also telecasts an informative 7 minutes movie to educate visitors about these animals. It has a geothermal system for aeration introduced first time in India for animals as well as visitors. Every bulletproof glass room has connected enclosure heading towards open-air room for natural sunlight and air. Waterlog is also there for animals. The whole property has given a real jungle look with local stone, wooden doors, dustbins, benches to sit.