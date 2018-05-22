India's first father-daughter duo conquers Mt. Everest together

Just as the sun was rising in the eastern hemisphere, Deeya Bajaj was taking her final steps towards the highest point on earth, and her father, Ajeet Bajaj, was right behind her. Ajeet and Deeya Bajaj is the first Indian Father-Daughter team to conquer Mt. Everest and returned back to Nepal's Capital Kathmandu with the message of equality. After their successful commencement of the journey, they called on Indian envoy Manjeev Singh Puri in the embassy on Monday. The duo embarked on the journey to scale the highest peak in the world on April 16, and accomplished the feat in a month's time. Ajeet was awarded the Padma Shri in 2012, for his active contribution to the field of adventure in India. Deeya Bajaj also has accomplished the skiing experience at the age of 17 in the Greenland and also has submitted the Mt. Elbrus, Europe's highest mountain. This passion from a young age helped Deeya and Ajeet set a record in the Himalayas. However, this is not their first time in setting records, individually or together. The inspiration for many Guinness World Records, Everest attracts adventurous climbers and records continue to be broken on its legendary slopes.