India's first father-daughter duo scale Mt Everest to raise equality

Ajeet Bajaj and Deeya Bajaj became India's first father-daughter duo to scale Mount Everest from the Tibetan side on May 16. They returned to Nepal's capital Kathmandu on May 20, with the message of equality. Deeya reached the summit at 4:30 am and her father reached 15 minutes later after fixing problems over his oxygen mask. The father-daughter duo was hosted by the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri on their return to Kathmandu. Ajeet Bajaj said, "The girl child is very-very special, take care of them, look after them love them, and let them follow their dreams." Deeya Bajaj said, "I am very-very lucky to have parents who always have supported me in everything I do. I think girls in India aren't often given the same opportunities as boys and especially in adventure tourism, it is considered as a boy's or a man's field."