India's first FART competition : Poo Poo and win 15k

This may sound crazy, but it's actually true. A gentleman in Surat city of Gujarat has come up with an idea to hold a farting competition. Yatin Sangoi, who is a professional singer performing Bollywood and Punjabi numbers at corporate events, has organized a farting competition in Surat on September 22. He claims to have been a finalist in one of the top singing shows on television way back in 2001, says that this is the first time that such a competition is being organized in India.