India's first ever leopard safari inaugurated at a zoo in West Bengal

India's first leopard safari was inaugurated at North Bengal Wild Animals Park near Siliguri on Sunday. State Forest Minister Binay Krishna Barman and State Tourism Minister Goutam Deb inaugurated the first of its kind safari. The safari was started with four leopards, two male and two female. They were brought from South Khairbari Zoo and Rasikbeel Mini Zoo. The zoo is over an area of 297 hectare which has been identified as the establishment of the park at Siliguri. Apart from tiger safari, the park offers mixed herbivore safari and Asiatic black bear safari. A royal Bengal tigress had even given birth to three cubs at the park last month.